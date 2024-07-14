Trump Defiant, Leaving for Republican National Convention: Cannot Allow ‘Potential Assassin’ to Force Change

Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention, believing that he cannot allow a “potential assassin” to change his plans.

“Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you! DJT,” the former president wrote.

After the assassination attempt against the former president, reports suggested that Trump will still attend the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Trump senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a statement on early Sunday:

President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.

The convention is set to begin on Monday, and the former president will formally accept his party’s nomination and deliver remarks.

Trump wrote after the shooting on Truth Social,

It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!