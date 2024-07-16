House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), the former NRCC chairman, told Breitbart News in an interview on Tuesday how Republicans will expand their House majority.

Emmer spoke to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During the interview, Emmer, the former National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chairman, explained how Republicans will expand the House GOP majority with former President Donald Trump leading the way.

He first explained that many traditionally Democrat demographics are increasingly becoming receptive to Republican messaging and GOP candidates.

“Republicans are at 220, let’s manage people’s expectations. While this could change, because traditional Democrat voters, black voters, Hispanic voters, Asian voters, liberal Jews, are now available to a Republican message and a Republican candidate. That’s going to take time for that transition to take place,” Emmer said.

The Minnesota Republican explained that there used to be roughly 85 swing congressional districts, meaning that it could swing five points in favor of Republicans or Democrats, depending on the election cycle.

Now, he said, there are roughly 51 swing districts, and a large House majority would consist of roughly 230-plus members.

However, Emmer said that Republicans have many seats that could very well play into Republican hands with Trump leading the way, and a more favorable electoral environment.

Emmer listed many possible swing districts that could very well flip in Republicans’ favor, including:

New York’s 18th congressional district, which is represented by Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY). Alison Esposito, a New York City police officer, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, won the district by three points during the gubernatorial election two years ago.

Maine’s second congressional district, which is represented by Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME). Austin Theriault, a state senator and former NASCAR driver, “fits” the district, according to Emmer.

Connecticut’s fifth district is represented by Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), and Emmer said was the “closest race last cycle.” George Logan lost by .4 percent last cycle. Emmer said Logan has raised lots of money for this cycle, and Hayes is bad at constituent services.

Emmer emphasized that many of these seats are “Trump seats,” or seats that Trump won, which includes Maine’s second district and Pennsylvania’s eighth district, which is represented by Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

Boyle said that even if a “quarter” of these districts go in Republicans’ favor, they will boost their majority.

“We’re going to expand our numbers,” Emmer said.

Emmer also credited Trump for hosting many tele-town halls during the midterm elections, which helped flip 15 swing districts.

The Minnesota Republican said that Trump has “incredible energy.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention.