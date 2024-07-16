Exclusive — Rep. Jim Banks: Trump ‘Cementing Future of America First Movement’ by Picking J.D. Vance for VP

Former President Donald Trump is “cementing the future of the America First movement” by choosing Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said during a sit-down interview with Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“To me, it was Donald Trump not just picking a running mate or his next vice president, it is Donald Trump cementing the future of the America First movement,” Banks told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. “And it is with a fighter like J.D. Vance — who understands that what’s going on in America is a lot more important than what’s going on in Ukraine — that we have to secure our border because we’ve had ten million-plus illegals come into our country and steal our jobs and bring drugs and crime with them — and that matters a lot more than what’s going on in the rest of the world.”

“…I couldn’t be prouder of Donald Trump and my friend J.D. Vance. He’s going to be a great vice president and a future leader of our party and our country,” he added.

Boyle recently reported that Vance would be the first Marine veteran and the first millennial on a presidential ticket of a major party. Vance sat down for an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in 2021.

Trump ultimately selected Vance, 39, after considering Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum (R).

Trump officially became the 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee on Monday after he received near-unanimous support from a majority of delegates at the Republican National Convention.