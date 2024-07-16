The White House appears to be continuing its anti-Trump messaging — as Democrats love labeling former President Donald Trump a “threat to democracy” — despite the assassination attempt on Saturday, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not signal any change in messaging during a press conference on Monday.

“The view is that Trump and the MAGA Republican agenda is a threat to democracy. So how do you get that message across while bringing the temperature down?” a reporter asked Pierre.

However, Jean-Pierre did not say the phrasing will be replaced, insisting that “it is ok to speak to someone’s record, to speak to someone’s character.”

“Well, look what I can say is this, we have our differences, and it’s ok to have our differences, and it is ok to speak to someone’s record, to speak to someone’s character. That is the difference of that — that is important to be able to do — to show, right, what the American people, what you’re all about,” she said, stating that they will “denounce” violence.

“We’re just we’re just going to continue to denounce violence. It is important to do that, forcefully be against violence,” she said. “Political violence has no place in America. It should not be — it does not have a place here,” she said.

“The president’s going to continue to be very, very forceful about that, but we have a difference of agenda. That is the truth,” she said, ultimately refusing to say if Democrats will ditch their narrative.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE just announced they will continue to call Donald Trump a threat to democracy despite him recently being shot. KJP: We're just gonna continue" calling President Trump a "threat to democracy" This type of narrative is what puts Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/LA214msJMn — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 15, 2024

Interestingly, Jean-Pierre’s remarks coincide with those of President Joe Biden’s, who told NBC News on Monday that Trump “has engaged” in

“rhetoric” that could trigger unbalanced people, but denied that he has done so despite continually saying that Trump is a threat to democracy,

“How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?” Biden asked.

Jean-Pierre’s remarks came on Monday, less than 48 hours after the attempted assassination of Trump, who had a bullet buzz by his head, nicking his hear.

Trump attributed his survival to “God alone.”

The news coincides with Republicans formally nominating Trump as the Republican nominee for president on Monday, the same day he announced J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate.