Biden Campaign Official: Crime Victims ‘Politicizing’ Their Losses at RNC

Quentin Fulks, President Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told a crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday that victims of illegal immigration, crime, and fentanyl poisonings are “politicizing” the losses of their loved ones at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“I wanted to kick things off this morning by responding to a few outrageous things that happened last night,” Fulks said. “What you heard was transparent politicizing of tragic loss of American families and absolutely nothing to honor their losses with action.”

Fulks was seemingly referring to passionate RNC speeches made by Rachel Morin’s brother, Anne Funder, and Madeline Brame on Tuesday evening.

Rachel Morin’s brother detailed his sister’s rape and murder last year, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien MS-13 gang member who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after Biden took office in late January 2021.

Morin’s alleged killer had been stopped at the border on three prior occasions.

Meanwhile, Anne Funder tearfully told the crowd of her 15-year-old son Westin’s death after he was peer pressured into taking a pill that he assumed was harmless but had been laced with fentanyl.

Likewise, Madeline Brame told the story of her 35-year-old Afghanistan War veteran son — Sgt. Hason Correa — who was brutally beaten and stabbed to death in Harlem in October 2018 by four men that he did not know.

Brame accused the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) of downgrading and dismissing the charges against two of her son’s attackers. One of the attackers is already out of prison after spending a little over a year at Rikers Island.

