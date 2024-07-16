Anne Funder, whose 15-year-old son was poisoned by fentanyl, told the Republican National Convention (RNC) that she holds President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responsible for her son’s death — blaming the administration’s open border policies.

“I’m standing here today to share the tragic reality of open borders. I’m here to share the story of my firstborn son, my everything, my Westin,” Funder told the RNC crowd, which included former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), whose own memoir detailed the horrors of the nation’s opioid crisis.

“My family and I were living in southern California when President Biden took office and opened our borders,” Funder continued.

“[My son] had a big heart and he lived to make people laugh … and like most teenagers, Westin wanted to fit in. And in a moment of peer pressure, he took something that somebody gave him, and it took my baby’s life,” Funder said. “We did everything right. I had those conversations with him, and fentanyl still found my son.”

MUST WATCH: Anne Fundner shares the heartbreaking story of the unexpected and devastating loss of her 15-year-old son, who was poisoned by fentanyl-laced pills. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2ki9KKOtkE — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 17, 2024

“And on February 27, 2022, our lives were shattered, and our baby was gone. This was not an overdose, it was a poisoning. His whole future, everything we ever wanted for him was ripped away in an instant,” Funder said:

And Joe Biden does nothing. I hold Joe Biden, Kamala Harris — the ‘Border Czar,’ what a joke — and Gavin Newsom and every Democrat who supports open borders responsible for the death of my son. [Emphasis added]

Funder urged Americans to back Trump in the presidential election, saying, “We need a president who will seal the border, aggressively prosecute drug dealers, and stop communist China from poisoning our children.”

“This is not a red or blue issue, this is a red, white, and blue issue … this is an American issue … We need a president who will call the drug cartels what they are: Terrorist organizations,” Funder said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.