Exclusive: Dave McCormick Details Witnessing Trump’s Courage During Assassination Attempt

Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick on Wednesday detailed witnessing firsthand the attempted assassination against former President Donald Trump, discussing Trump’s courage in an interview with Breitbart News.

McCormick spoke with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Keystone State conservative was in the front row during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and said he was slated to speak in front of the crowd just minutes before the shooting.

McCormick said that Trump showed extraordinary bravery during the shooting.

He explained, “I see the president stand up and I see this fist come out and I see the blood on his face and thought, ‘Oh my God, how would you have the defiance, the ability to reassure, the courage to do that?’ I think that if 100 people were in that situation, 98 of them would stay in the fetal position, right?”

Boyle described the “divine intervention” of Trump’s surviving the attempted assassination and said the “hand of God” was on Trump’s shoulder.

In the aftermath, McCormick said, the shooting serves as a moment of reflection about “how close that was and how disastrous that would’ve been.”

After the shooting he spoke with his six daughters and said they were “terrified. The idea that their father, simply by the fact of running for public office to serve his country might have his safety at risk, is something that just hadn’t occurred to them,” he said.

Turning towards the Pennsylvania Senate election, McCormick said that Pennsylvanians are in “deep trouble” thanks to “sky high inflation” and that “60 percent of Pennsylvanians” are living paycheck to paycheck. He continued, saying that crime in cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Erie has become rampant.

He noted that his Democrat opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, has only become more leftist as Pennsylvania has become more conservative and that Casey and President Joe Biden have “prosecuted a war on fossil fuels.”

