Hearing about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday was his “hardest day” in prison, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro said in an exclusive sit-down interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention after being released from federal prison Wednesday morning.

“That was my hardest time in prison. … That was my hardest time, because I was in the room where people check their email, but there’s also a bank of TV without sounds. … And I watched, and I saw, I saw, like the bee sting, what looked — what’s going on here. I’m watching this, and then I see the red, and it’s like he’s been shot. There’s no question. And then …. they put me and Steve in prison, figuratively, for years shooting Donald Trump … now they’re literally shooting,” Navarro said.

“I looked at that venue on TV. … You had trees in the back where snipers can be. You had rooftops, and the first rule is you clear the roof. Second rule is that if somebody says there’s a shooter somewhere” you let folks know, he said.

WATCH:

“I see, without having to listen to any sound, that it was a signal failure of the Secret Service, and you had to wonder why that happened,” he said, saying of the investigation, “They’re going to try to bury this and there’ll be no accountability.”

“But you know what happened? That guy gets up on a rooftop, and people were warning a long time before. There’s no excuse,” he said, recapping all the things the radical left has done.

“I’m sitting there, and they’ve got agents who are like, my height. They can’t protect the president,” noting he is tall.

“Good for him, ‘fight, fight, fight.’ So we need to get to the bottom of this. But I mean, there’s so much we need to get to the bottom. The bottom of going back to 2016 and Russia, Russia and all that crap,” Navarro said.

“Everybody who watched that should understand that is the product of more than eight years of hate from MSNBC, from CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, from ABC — the media basically has demonized this guy and whipped people and their friends,” Navarro said.

“I went to prison. He almost got killed, and all buddies I served with in the White House are on your indictment. Take away their livelihood … try to bankrupt them like Meadows and Giuliani. … They put me and Steve in prison. They literally now have shot at the president, and judgment day is coming. Accountability is coming,” Navarro warned. “It’s called Election Day.”