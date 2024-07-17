JD Vance at RNC: Career Politicians Like Joe Biden Pillaged American Towns Like Mine with Free Trade and Endless Wars

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, torched President Joe Biden during his Republican National Convention (RNC) speech on Wednesday evening, calling him a “career politician” who has spent his life in politics pillaging middle-American communities with job-killing free trade and endless wars.

“I grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a small town where people spoke their minds, built with their hands, and loved their God, family, community, and country with their whole hearts,” Vance said. “But it was also a place that had been cast aside and forgotten by America’s ruling class in Washington.”

Vance detailed how the globalist agenda that Biden has spent his decades in politics supporting impacted small American towns, like his.

“When I was in the fourth grade, a career politician by the name of Joe Biden supported NAFTA, a bad trade deal that sent countless good American manufacturing jobs to Mexico,” Vance said:

When I was a sophomore in high school, a career politician by the name of Joe Biden gave China a sweetheart trade deal that destroyed even more good middle-class jobs. [Emphasis added] And when I was a senior in high school, Joe Biden supported the disastrous invasion of Iraq. And at each step of the way, in small towns, like mine in Ohio or next door in Pennsylvania or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas, and children were sent to war. [Emphasis added]

At the same time, Vance said that Trump has spent decades — long before getting involved in politics — opposing the United States signing free trade agreements as well as the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Somehow, a real estate developer from New York by the name of Donald Trump was right on all of these issues while Joe Biden was wrong,” Vance said. “Donald Trump knew, even then, that we needed leaders who would put America first.”

