Former President Donald Trump will reportedly attend the funeral of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter, husband, and father who was tragically killed during the assassination attempt on the former president at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

When asked if Trump would attend Comperatore’s funeral, a source described as close to Trump told the New York Post, “of course he is.”

Corey’s wife Helen said on social media that Trump called her on Tuesday. She said Trump told her he planned to call her in the near future as well.

“He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead,” she wrote. “I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day.”

Corey’s daughter Allyson Comperatore wrote a touching tribute to her father after the tragedy, describing her father as a “man of God” who “fiercely” loved Jesus and “truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

In the post, she acknowledged that the media will cover the tragedy but wanted the world to truly know what “the media will not cover, and will not say” about her father, who she described as the “best dad a girl could ever ask for.”

“My sister and I never needed for anything. You call, he would answer, and he would do whatever it is you needed, and if he didn’t know how he would figure out how,” she said.

“He could talk and make friends with anyone, which he was doing all day yesterday and loved every minute of it. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and our members as family,” she continued, adding that the media “will not tell you that he died a real-life super hero” who shielded his family from the bullets with his own body.

Matthew Perdie and Jack Knudsen

“They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us,” she wrote. “He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

“And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you. I want nothing more than to wake up and for this to not be reality for me and my family,” she continued, describing her dad as “selfless” and “loving.”

“And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too,” she said, showcasing deep love and affection of her father.

The GoFundMe set up for the victims and their families, authorized by Trump, has raised over $5.2 million.