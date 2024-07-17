Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly told President Joe Biden to step out of the race this week, a claim that his office did not deny.

According to Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Schumer allegedly had a “blunt one-on-one conversation” with the president, advising him to step down so the Democrats can have a chance in the fall. Schumer’s office did not deny this conversation took place.

“I am told Chuck Schumer had a blunt one-on-one conversation with Biden Saturday afternoon in Rehoboth. Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be best if Biden bowed out of the race,” said Karl on X.

When pressed, Schumer’s office did not deny.

“Schumer’s office wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the conversation, telling me only, ‘Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus,'” per Karl.

Karl said that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-CA) has expressed similar sentiments.

“Hakeem Jeffries has expressed a similar view to Biden, according to a source familiar. A Jeffries spokesman tells me, ‘The letter sent by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself. It was a private conversation that will remain private,'” added Karl.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates later clarified to Karl, “The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”

The alleged conversation with Schumer took place after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned in a recent private meeting that Democrats stand to lose everything this election so long as President Joe Biden remains at the top of the ticket. Schiff delivered his warning to donors during a meeting on Saturday, which occurred prior to the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump’s life. Schiff feared not only that Democrats would lose the White House, but that they would also lose the down-ticket races in the House and Senate.

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Schiff said at the meeting, according to a transcript obtained by the New York Times. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Democrats quieted all movements within the party to replace Joe Biden as the nominee following the failed assassination attempt, the focus now shifting toward unity in the wake of a historic moment unseen in over 40 years.

“We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency,” one senior Democrat lawmaker was quoted as saying to Axios.

Since that fateful day, President Biden has given no hint or indication that he plans to step down, with calls for him to do so coming from social media.

