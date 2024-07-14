A senior House Democrat reportedly told Axios that many in Congress have resigned themselves to a second Trump term following an assassination attempt on the former president’s life this weekend.

While most lawmakers who spoke to Axios said that they could not make any proper predictions until after the Democratic National Convention, at least one senior leader believed that former President Donald Trump will win the election.

“We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying.

This anonymous quote sparked numerous reactions on social media.

“If you’re a ‘senior Democrat’ that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism. This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

If you’re a “senior Democrat” that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism. This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire. https://t.co/5oKQeMrOI0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2024

“Beyond pathetic,” said Never Trump Republican Bill Kristol.

A “senior House Democrat”: “We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency." Beyond pathetic. https://t.co/fF3UfGnnAg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 14, 2024

A senior House Democrat tells Axios: "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency." https://t.co/lKHFpE82Xg — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2024

A senior House Democrat tells Axios: “We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency." This is insane. https://t.co/3SivRpnez8 pic.twitter.com/IakW6OnblK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 14, 2024

Aside from Trump, other congressional Democrats told Axios that the move to replace President Joe Biden as the nominee has likely ended due to the attempted assassination.

“Congressional Democrats’ all-consuming angst over President Biden’s candidacy has taken an abrupt backseat in lawmakers’ minds in the wake of an assassination attempt against former President Trump,” reported Axios.

Democrat lawmakers said in private they will be shifting priorities to their own security and that of their staff as opposed to settling political scores in the hopes of bringing the country to a calm.

“We’re all just focused on expressing condolences … and keeping our teams safe,” said one House Democrat.

Another senior House Democrat said they will not be pursuing any motions to remove Biden.

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), emphatically condemned the violence and wished former President Donald Trump well. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) condemned the violence as well.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.