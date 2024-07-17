Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called out Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle at the Republican National Convention (RNC) over the failure to protect former President Trump from an assassination attempt last week.

In a video later released online, Blackburn and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) surrounded Cheatle and bombarded her with tough questions about the lapses in security that led to the assassination attempt last Saturday.

“I have called for your resignation,” Barasso told Cheatle to her face. “So either you resign tonight or start answering our questions right now about the death threat to President Trump and allowing him to go on stage in Pennsylvania at a time when you had already been alerted.”

As the BBC noted, the would-be assassin was spotted and flagged as “suspicious” by “the Secret Service up to an hour before he began shooting but was lost in the crowd, lawmakers have been told by law enforcement officials.”

In two closed briefings to lawmakers in the House and Senate on Wednesday, law enforcement officials, including the Secret Service, shared limited new information about security and the man who opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso said the Secret Service told them they had spotted the attacker one hour before the attack, but then lost sight of him.

During her speech at the RNC, Marsha Blackburn kept pressing Cheatle on why the Secret Service allowed the president to the stage despite a suspicious person being raised.

“I don’t think this is the forum to have this discussion right now,” Cheatle said, adding that she wanted to focus on the people helping to make the RNC secure.

As Cheatle left, Blackburn and other kept pressing her for answers.

The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/PNFF11v00Q — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 18, 2024

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation. She has thus far given no hint of planning to resign.

Marsha Blackburn called out Cheatle after her interview with Breitbart News, wherein she discussed her plan to help former President Donald Trump get reelected.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.