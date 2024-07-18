Poll: 80% of Americans Fear U.S. Is ‘Spiraling’ Out of Control Post-Assassination Attempt

Most Americans fear the U.S. is “spiraling” out of control, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump found.

The two-day survey, which ended polling on Tuesday, found four out of ten asserting that the country is “spiraling” out of control, and an even greater figure, 86 percent, believe “acts of violence” are “throwing this country into chaos,” per reporting from Axios:

The two-day poll, which closed Tuesday and included 992 registered voters, showed that 56% were “very concerned” about this and 30% were “somewhat concerned” following Saturday’s Pennsylvania rally shooting that killed one spectator and wounded two others. By the numbers: 64% of Democrats polled were “very concerned,” as were 53% of Republicans and 54% of independents.

The survey comes ahead of what is sure to be a historic address from Trump at the final evening of the Republican National Convention. The former president has said he completely changed his speech after the failed attempt on his life, which occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump told the Washington Examiner earlier this week. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches.”

It was reportedly going to focus on President Biden’s failures, but the speech will reportedly now focus on unity.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now,” he told the outlet.

Trump, who made a triumphant entrance to the convention on Monday, just two days after nearly losing his life, has said that it was “God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening” — a sentiment with which many allies agree:

“There’s so many little things that line up, but you’re right: the fact that he turned his head at the precise time and his life was spared, that bullet clipping his ear, it really was a miracle we all witnessed,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News during an interview at the convention.

In a similar interview, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the “good Lord” saved Trump that day.

“There’s no other way to explain that. He turns at the exact right second,” Jordan told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

