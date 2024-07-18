Conservative talk show host Larry Elder gave an exclusive interview to Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week where he said Democrats will not be able to replace Vice President Kamala Harris if Biden leaves.

“Larry, what would be your message to President Trump as he heads into the general election here?” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle asked Elder.

“The message is just talk about his record. Biden has a record of 3.5 years of high inflation, high gas prices, eight million people in the country illegally, and our adversaries on the move because of the way he pulled out of Afghanistan,” responded the former talk show host and candidate for California governor in Gavin Newsom’s recall election.

“All Donald Trump has to do is talk about his record. Best economy ever. Low interest rates. Low inflation. Borders were secured. Our enemies feared us. Our friends respected us. That’s all I’ve got to say,” he added.

When asked his opinion about the ongoing chaos and division in the Democratic Party, Elder said that Biden may not survive and that Democrats will be unable to replace Kamala Harris.

“Biden is Dead Man Walking. It’s just a question of how long he survives. We have Axelrod who is one of Obama’s hit men coming out and saying, ‘I want him gone.’ That means Obama said he wants him gone. Pelosi said it. Schumer has said it. A matter of time before Obama says it,” he said.

According to the New York Times, several people close to Biden said on Thursday that the president has “begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race, bowing to the growing demands of many anxious members of his party.”

Elder said that black women Democrats – a core constituency – would not show up and vote if Kamala Harris did not get the nomination, which means the party would have no choice but to run her.

Though one source close to the president said that Biden has not yet made up his mind on whether or not to leave the race, another said that the “reality is setting in” and that Biden might very well make “an announcement soon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.” The Times noted:

This account is based on interviews with four people close to the president, all of whom described the situation as extremely delicate and spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid offending the president. Mr. Biden remained in isolation at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after being diagnosed with Covid on Wednesday.

Contradicting reports have been spreading on social media as to what the president’s next move might be. While the New York Times‘ source said Biden might endorse Kamala Harris immediately, reporter Mark Halperin said that “multiple sources” have claimed the president will leave the next nominee to be decided by an open convention.

