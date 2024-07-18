Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds of Democrats Want Biden to Withdraw

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should depart the 2024 presidential race in favor of a new candidate yet to be nominated by the party, a poll released Thursday shows.

The polling was made public in the hours after Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled a speech he was set to deliver in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Breitbart News reported.

The result sharply devalues the octogenarian’s own post-debate boast “average Democrats” stand with him even as “big names” turn away and continues a similar downbeat run in recent polls.

The survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, conducted as Biden works to salvage his candidacy two weeks after his presidential debate failure, also found only some three in ten Democrats are extremely or very confident he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president.

This is down slightly from 40 percent in an AP-NORC poll in February.

Overall younger Democrats feel it is time for Biden to leave the stage, say they’re dissatisfied with him.

Three-quarters of Democrats under the age of 45 want Biden to drop out, compared to about sic in ten of those who are older, the polling reveals.

RELATED: Biden Appears Confused, Angry, Awkward After Questioned About His “Limits”

The White House

So who should replace Biden in the 2024 race for the White House?

Most Democrats — around six in ten — say Vice President Harris would make a good president, while 22 percent think not and two in ten don’t know enough to say.

The poll showed that 43 percent of U.S. adults have a favorable opinion of her, while 48 percent have an unfavorable opinion. Somewhat more have a negative view of Biden: approximately six in ten Americans.

The poll of 1,253 adults was conducted July 11-15, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.