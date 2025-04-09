Black Chicagoan Torches Democrats: They Live in Gated Communities While Demanding We Take In Illegal Aliens

Danielle Carter-Walters, a black resident of Chicago, Illinois, torched Democrats during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, accusing them of advocating for public policies that they, themselves, never have to live with.

At the House Judiciary’s Immigration Subcommittee hearing on sanctuary jurisdictions, Carter-Walters laid into Democrats for supporting illegal immigration despite not having to deal with the consequences of such a policy in their day-to-day lives.

“I say, ‘Call me a racist,'” Carter-Walters said. “I don’t want anybody who crossed over here illegally, unvetted. I don’t want them in my community, so you can call me racist.”

“Because let me tell you, the Democrat Party is so far from reality,” she continued. “They go in their gated communities. I don’t see any of those people that are advocating to keep these people here. I don’t see them in their house, in their communities. They don’t have them around their children or their husbands. But yet and still they are advocating for us to allow this in our communities around our kids and our families.”

“To the vocal Democrat Black representatives — cease and desist,” the Chicagoan said. “You do not speak for us.”

In her written testimony, Carter-Walters accused Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) of catering to the more than 51,000 illegal aliens who arrived in the city under former President Joe Biden.

“He’s driven our city into a $1 billion deficit, handed out shady no-bid contracts, and funneled over $600 million into services for illegal immigrants,” she said. “That’s why we demand a full forensic audit focused on migrant-related spending. This isn’t mismanagement — it’s organized looting of taxpayer dollars.”

“Hyde Park now bears a permanent 720-bed shelter as illegal immigrant shelters multiply,” Carter-Walters continued. “Our kids aren’t learning to read, while the city teachers cater to non-English speakers. These are deliberate acts of neglect, justified by Chicago’s sanctuary city status.”

