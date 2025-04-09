Bill Maher Says Andrew Cuomo Mayoral Bid Doomed by Nursing Home Deaths Scandal: ‘Can’t Trust That Guy’s Judgment’

HBO comedian and TV host Bill Maher says that he doubts Andrew Cuomo can overcome his mishandling of the coronavirus when he was New York’s governor in his bid for Big Apple mayor.

In an interview with Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo, the Real Time host noted that Andrew has a lot to get past if he is going to win his race for New York City’s mayor.

“I don’t think he’s going to get past the nursing home thing,” Maher told Chris Cuomo. “Politics is a highwire act. One boner decision can make people go, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t trust that guy’s judgment.’ Or they don’t. I don’t know what the fuck will happen.”

Chris Cuomo went on to insist that his brother can help Democrats figure out “What are they about as a party.”

As Governor, Cuomo came under fire during his mishandling of the coronavirus scare for the high number of deaths in the Empire State’s nursing homes. A state report even found that Cuomo’s administration under reported the deaths in nursing homes by nearly half.

More than 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in New York nursing homes and other assisted living facilities after Cuomo forced them to accept residents who tested positive for the infectious disease in 2020, Breitbart News reported. Cuomo’s secretary, Melissa DeRosa, also admitted the total death toll was understated by her team to shield the administration from scrutiny.

Other reports found that Cuomo attempted to “inappropriately influence” an adviser who testified in the congressional investigation into the governor’s controversial coronavirus pandemic mandate that forced sick patients into nursing homes.

Meanwhile, Maher visited the White House late last month, and has since declared President Trump one of the most gifted politicians in years, the New York Post reported.

Maher, a longtime critic of the president, insisted that Trump “is one of the most effective politicians … whatever you think of the policy and him as a person.” He added, “Just as a politician, just understanding that [you should] always lean in to being more who you are.”

“The people are not savvy about issues but they smell a phony a mile away and that kind of shit, nobody else does it,” he added.

Maher added that the Democrats have been unable to find an answer to Trump.

“You know, he has those moments that no other politician has. And the Democrats have to find that guy,” Maher admitted. “But let’s be real — they’ve been searching for years, and they’re still coming up empty,” he said.

