Poll: Trump’s Lead over Biden Increases Nationally by 5 Points

Former President Donald Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden has increased by five points nationally, according to a recent poll.

The poll, which was conducted by CBS News, surveyed 2,247 registered voters between July 16 to 18.

When asked which candidate people would vote for if the election were held today, between Trump and Biden, 52 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Trump.

Forty-seven percent of registered voters surveyed said they would vote for Biden.

The survey results come after a July 3 poll from CBS News that found that 50 percent of registered voters would vote for Trump, and 48 percent would vote for Biden.

Just released @CBSNews poll shows that Trump has the largest national lead over Biden in the campaign thus far. He also beats Harris: pic.twitter.com/9NWd0Ls9fU — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 18, 2024

Those polled in the survey were also asked whether the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday made them more or less likely to vote for Trump.

Twenty-six percent of registered voters said they were “more likely” to consider voting for Trump, seven percent said they were “less likely” to consider voting for the former president, while 67 percent expressed that there had been “no change” in their decision.

When asked whether Trump has pushed for more unity after the recent assassination attempt, 54 percent of voters said Trump had pushed for “more unity,” while 46 percent expressed that he had pushed for “more division.”

The poll from CBS News comes after Trump was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot him from a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of the former president.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump revealed that he had completely rewritten his speech for the Republican National Convention in order to call for more unity.