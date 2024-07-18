Madeline Brame, a victims rights advocate, spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday night and criticized the Democrat Party and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for “soft-on-crime” policies.

Brame’s son, Sgt. Hason Correa, a veteran of the Afghanistan war, was killed after he was “fatally beaten and stabbed by a group of four people during a scuffle outside” of an apartment building in the neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, according to the New York Post.

“My son, Sgt. Hason Correa, an Afghanistan war retired veteran, he received enemy fire from the Taliban only to be murdered with a knife on the streets of New York City,” Brame told the crowd at the RNC.

An extremely moving speech by Madeline Brame tonight. Everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/MHyM8wyhle — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2024

Brame added that those responsible for her son’s death had been “facing justice” prior to Bragg being elected.

“Suddenly, two of the homicidal maniacs responsible for my son’s death had their gang assault and murder charges completely dismissed,” Brame added. “One of them received fourteen months time served. Alvin Bragg charged her with assault with a shoe. And another one was sentenced to seven years. I later learned Alvin Bragg often dismisses and reduces dangerous criminals.”

Brame continued to share that she did not want “anyone else to experience the senseless pain” that “other victims” in the country “have to live with every day,” so she decided to “use the voice that God gave” her in order to be “the voice for the voiceless across America.”

“We need justice for victims, and we need accountability for prosecutors who fail in their duties,” Brame added, blasting “soft-on-crime prosecutors” such as Bragg, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon for turning the country and cities “into war zones.”

During a crime hearing in April 2023, several Democrats claimed that several witnesses in the hearing were being used as part of a “political stunt” by the Republicans. Brame was one of the crime victims in the hearing.