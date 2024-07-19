A photo emerged of media magnate Rupert Murdoch sulking alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night.

“Source just sent me this photo of Lindsey Graham and Rupert Murdoch looking completely devastated during JD Vance’s acceptance speech. As if they’re at their own funeral,” conservative journalist Jack Posobiec wrote in an X post on Friday, sharing the photo:

Source just sent me this photo of Lindsey Graham and Rupert Murdoch looking completely devastated during JD Vance’s acceptance speech. As if they’re at their own funeral pic.twitter.com/sjlOpbeGLc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 19, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. Vance as his 2024 running mate on Monday.

“Rupert was in an ornery mood. He was lashing out at event staff and spewing profanity. He doesn’t like losing and this was a huge loss for him. At one point Don Jr’s face appeared on the Jumbotron and Rupert shook his fist and screamed something unintelligible,” a source who witnessed Murdoch’s tantrum said.

Notably, Tucker Carlson praised Trump’s selection of Vance as his running mate, saying Americans should be heartened by the fact that D.C. swamp creatures are so strongly opposed to the Ohio senator.

“I think every person who pays close attention has gotta be thrilled by that. And if you don’t know much about JD Vance, I’m not even gonna make a case for JD Vance,” the former Fox News host said during the Heritage Foundation’s Policy Fest live from the RNC. “I’m gonna tell you what I just saw, which is that every bad person I’ve ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.”

As Breitbart News reported, Vance, who comes from humble beginnings, has become a champion for America’s working class.

If Trump wins the 2024 election, the 39-year old senator would serve as the first millennial U.S. Vice President. Vance would also be the first-ever Marine combat veteran on the presidential ticket of a major party, as well as the first major presidential or vice presidential candidate to sport facial hair in nearly a century.

After Trump chose Vance as his running mate, the feature film version of Hillbilly Elegy — based on Vance’s memoir of the same name — skyrocketed in popularity on Netflix as people seek to learn more about the senator’s life story.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.