The relationship between Chicago’s grassroots black leaders and the Democratic Party continues to deteriorate as talk of “going red” and dumping the Democrats mounts in the Windy City.

Local activists — who are not Republican Party members — have been threatening the Chicago Democrat machine and saying they will no longer consider themselves locked in with the Democratic Party after more than 100 years of Democrat rule over the city has resulted in continued despair in the city’s black community.

Last week, a black pastor again warned the Democrats that many black Chicagoans do not see any reason to stay loyal to the party, the Center Squared reported.

Pastor David Lowery Jr., a pastor with Universal Baptist Church in Harvey, appeared on Wednesday in Milwaukee beside Republican Cook County State’s Attorney candidate Bob Fioretti and urged black voters to forget about the Democrats.

“This is a simple fact right here, of 60 years of Democrat rule, Black people need a change. We need to give Republicans a chance to see what they can do because we have not done that,” Lowery explained.

Lowery added that the black community has been so negatively impacted by crime and Biden’s wretched economy that they “don’t own anything.”

“There is nothing that the Democrats have done or will they do across this country for Black people but use us, so why not Black people let us give the Republicans a chance to show what they can do for our communities as well,” Lowery said.

Mark Carter of Chicago, who has been a vocal activist against the Democrats for some time now, added that the Democratic Party seems to be more interested in illegal aliens than in local black residents.

“This is happening all across the country,” Carter explained. “The Democrat party is birthed in continued social engineering savagery and if you want to stop it, you have to replace this party.”

This is far from the first time black Chicagoans have told their fellow citizens to drop the useless Democrats and to give the GOP a chance.

In January, a group of black Chicagoans made a call to “turn Chicago red” in the coming elections in response to the growing border crisis that has flooded their neighborhoods with illegal aliens at the behest of “welcoming” Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“The Democratic Party has always neglected to pay attention to the Black community,” Chicago resident Cata Truss told Fox News at the time. “That is traditional, and because we have been so committed to supporting that party, they feel that they can continue to disrespect us, to marginalize us, to not hear our voices.”

Lowery, Carter, and Truss are not the only voices in the Chicago neighborhoods threatening the Democrat Party with mass defections. The “turn Chicago red” sentiment has been growing among many black activists of all ideologies as they react to the growing efforts of Mayor Johnson to denude their neighborhoods of resources that are then redirected to support free housing, education, health care, and food for illegal aliens.

In November, a group of black Chicagoans held a rally on the city’s South Side, torching the city government for taking resources away from them and giving it all to illegal aliens. This group also pledged to vote Democrats out of office.

One speaker slammed her elected officials, telling the city council, “We support the candidacy of Republicans, independents, and Democrats who oppose sanctuary city.”

Another group organized an event in City Hall to blast the Democrats and Mayor Johnson’s failed regime.

Small rallies like these organized by grassroots citizens have been occurring in Chicago for more than a year, especially as the city devotes more and more resources to illegal aliens by taking funding away from and canceling programs in black communities.

