Report: Biden Plotting with Allies to Defy Critics and Salvage Campaign

Coronavirus-stricken President Joe Biden might be down but he firmly believes he is not out of the 2024 race to the White House and on Sunday remained huddled with top political aides to plot a return to the campaign trail.

Bloomberg reports the appeals from vulnerable House and Senate Democrats for Biden to depart have only intensified as the president has been quarantined at his Delaware beach home after he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

On Friday, Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a longtime ally, joined a chorus of nearly three dozen Democratic lawmakers urging Biden to suspend his campaign as others took the front of the White House to make their own pleas public.

“I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me,” Brown made clear in his statement. “At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign.”

Biden is having none of it and issued his own statement vowing to return to the campaign trail in the coming week.

Vice President Kamala Harris told top-dollar Democratic donors the president retained a pathway to victory. And campaign chairwoman Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, in a rare television interview, said Biden was “more committed than ever.”

The Bloomberg report details Biden met virtually with his chief of staff and national security aides from his Rehoboth Beach hideaway to discuss the security situation in Israel, as well as the CrowdStrike failure that brought down critical computer systems nationwide.

Biden insisted in a statement Friday he still believed he was in the race with strong prospects and will not surrender.

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America,” he said in the Friday statement,

His campaign also continued announcing big-ticket fundraisers for the coming weeks, including an event later this month on Martha’s Vineyard headlined by comedian David Letterman, as Breitbart News reported.

All this lies ahead in defiance of the febrile state of Democrats watching helplessly on the sidelines and others who see a man defying all evidence he is no longer fit for high office.

“[T]here is nothing in Joe Biden’s character that will compel him to stand down,” Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow posted on X Thursday.

“Not a single member of his inner circle has broken with him publicly. He DGAF about what the media says about him, even the NYT (or the Obama pod bros). He obviously doesn’t care about public humiliation.”