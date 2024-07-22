David Axelrod, former adviser to President Barack Obama, praised Vice President Kamala Harris for seemingly shoring up the nomination in the wake of President Joe Biden jumping out of the race.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After Biden later endorsed Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind the president and celebrated the decision. In a statement on X, Axelrod praised Harris for waging a “shock-and-awe” campaign that could get her the nomination.

“The [VP]‘s political shock-and-awe campaign over the past few hours since the president’s announcement has been impressive. A lot of big dominos have fallen, including almost all of the major, potential contenders who might have challenged her. Hard to see any other outcome here than her nomination,” said Axelrod.

As Breitbart News reported, several Democrat leaders have come out in favor of Harris since the news broke of Biden’s withdrawal, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Bill Clinton, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The Obamas have not said they will endorse a candidate yet.

