Major Biden Donor Won’t Fundraise for Kamala Harris, Claims She Can’t Win

Prominent Democrat bundler John Morgan will not fundraise for Vice President Kamala Harris, a blow to her nascent campaign as she scrambles to take over President Joe Biden’s campaign machine, gain the nomination, and play catch up with Donald Trump.

Morgan, an Orlando-based attorney, said he would not seek to regain the “million” he had raised for the Biden-Harris ticket but would raise no more.

Biden endorsed Harris on Sunday afternoon after throwing the election year into yet further chaos by announcing he would end his reelection campaign despite securing the nomination with over 14 million primary votes.

RELATED — Psaki: DNC ‘Going to Run a Process’ with ‘Goal’ of Making VP Harris Look Strong

“You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money,” a fiery Morgan posted on X.

“I am neither. It’s others (sic) turn now. The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck.”

You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It's others turn now. The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It's all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck. https://t.co/LugV4oSz92 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 22, 2024

Morgan previously told ABC News that he won’t fundraise for Harris if she’s the nominee.

“If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her,” he said.

Morgan told The Hill he believes Harris will lose in November but acknowledged her nomination is inevitable.

“She would not be my first choice,” Morgan told the outlet. “But it’s a done deal.”

Morgan posted that any combination of Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) or Govs. Andy Beshear (D-KY), Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), or Josh Shapiro (D-PA) would win.

“Michelle Obama wins in a landslide with any of these picks,” he said.

Democrats have coalesced – many begrudgingly – around Harris as the nominee, and no other prominent Democrat has thrown a hat in the ring. Manchin reportedly considered a run, but unequivocally ruled it out Monday morning.

Morgan suggested Biden endorsed Harris out of spite to lock her in place as the nominee despite her inability to win.

“Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his [expletive] you to all who pushed him out,” he said. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.