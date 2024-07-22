Report: Joe Biden Cancels Nearly Ten Trips After Exiting Presidential Race

President Joe Biden has reportedly canceled nearly ten trips after he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race on Sunday.

A White House source told the New York Post that Biden had reportedly canceled nine upcoming trips, adding that things started being canceled “when he announced he wasn’t seeking reelection.” This comes after Biden announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee.

Biden, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, has been “self-isolating” in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The source explained to the outlet that Biden was supposed to leave from Delaware on Monday and make trips to California; Denver, Colorado; and Houston and Austin, Texas.

Biden reportedly decided to remain in Delaware until Wednesday.

“He was supposed to leave today to start the West Coast trip, but they extended his stay in Rehoboth until the 24th,” the source said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, released a letter on Monday, stating that Biden had “completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID” and that his “symptoms have almost resolved completely.”

“President Biden completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning,” O’Connor’s letter said. “His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

“The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties,” he concluded.