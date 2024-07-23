Corporate Darling: Wall Street Billionaires Line Up to Back Kamala Harris

Wall Street’s wealthiest power brokers are lining up to support Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to capture the Democrat nomination for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

During a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Harris attempted to pitch herself as a defender of the middle class against billionaires, multinational corporations, and big insurance companies.

In reality, Wall Street’s elite are pledging their full support for Harris’s candidacy.

“Harris is a Wall Street favorite with relationships there [Joe] Biden never really had, and they’re all in,” Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith wrote on X.

Among those big-money backers, according to Semafor, are Centerview’s Blair Effron, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Lazard’s Peter Orszag and Ray McGuire, Paul Weiss’ Brad Karp, Evercore’s Roger Altman, and billionaire financier Marc Lasry, CEO of Avenue Capital.

Meanwhile, financial executive Ray McGuire told Fortune Magazine that “many Wall Street leaders will rally to support” Harris against former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, whom Wall Street and the donor class oppose because of their populist agenda.

“This is a clarion call for democracy. The credibility she has will resonate from Wall Street to Main Street,” McGuire said.

As Semafor notes, “Harris was popular with the Wall Street crowd” when she last ran for president in 2020 and ended up dropping out of the Democrat primary because of a huge lack of support from voters.

“Harris raised more money from lawyers, bankers, and professional investors than any of her primary challengers except Cory Booker, according to the Center for Responsive Politics,” Semafor reports. “Two of her five biggest corporate donors were law firms — Paul Weiss, whose chairman is Karp, and Kirkland & Ellis, one of whose senior partners was Harris’ finance chair.”

Other billionaire donors, whom the Democrat Party relies on for huge sums of campaign cash, are throwing support behind Harris as well, including George Soros and his son Alex Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who admitted last year to visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

