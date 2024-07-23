It’s a Miracle! Biden Returns to White House After COVID Diagnosis

President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon less than a week after he departed the public eye following a COVID diagnosis, hoping to defeat his lame-duck status and diminished relevance.

His absence left the way clear for Vice President Kamala Harris to be anointed as presumptive Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

The stricken octogenarian has been self-isolating at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since Wednesday when he tested positive for the virus following a campaign event in Las Vegas.

Then on Sunday he announced he would not seek re-election and endorsed his Harris in his place, as Breitbart News reported.

He forthwith canceled nearly ten trips in the wake of the withdrawal.

UPI reports according to the White House press pool, Biden is scheduled to arrive at the White House on the South Grounds at 2:3 p.m. Tuesday.

A half hour later, he is to receive the daily briefing, which is closed to the press.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said Monday in a letter Biden had received his 10th dose of the COVID-19 Paxlovid oral pill that morning and his symptoms had “almost resolved completely.”

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal,” he said in the letter.

“His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

Despite pulling out of the 2024 race Biden has given no indication he will leave office before the January, 2025 inauguration of his successor.