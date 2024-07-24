The sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, is expecting about 25,000 migrants to arrive ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) set to make Vice President Kamala Harris the party’s nominee for president.

The Chicago Tribune reports that officials are nervously waiting for tens of thousands of migrants to arrive in Chicago just days before the DNC kicks off on August 19:

Chicago is bracing for as many as 25,000 migrants to arrive by bus ahead of the Democratic National Convention, city leaders said Tuesday. [Emphasis added] … The “fully expected” surge would be in sharp contrast with the current migrant count. The number of people living in city migrant shelters has steadily declined for months — down from around 15,000 in December to 5,667 Monday — and costs have fallen too. [Emphasis added] But leaders have long feared the possibility of a pre-DNC spike in buses and planes like the ones that have carried over 45,000 migrants to Chicago over the past two years. Those worries only grew last week when [Republican Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott touted the effort at the Republican National Convention. [Emphasis added]

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is opening two new migrant shelters that will house about 1,700 migrants in the hopes of getting migrants off streets and out of public view while Democrat Party officials swarm the city for the DNC.

At the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed to continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago until illegal immigration is massively reduced at the United States-Mexico border.

“We have continued busing migrants to sanctuary cities all across the country. Those buses will continue to roll until we finally secure our border,” Abbott said to cheers from the RNC crowd.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.