Melania Trump Announces Upcoming Memoir Bringing Readers ‘into Her World’

Former first lady Melania Trump on Thursday announced the release of her upcoming memoir, Melania, in which she invites readers “into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

The book, released by Skyhorse Publishing, is set to come out this fall, coinciding with the presidential election, which will see her husband vying to make it into the Oval Office for a second time after four years of the Biden-Harris administration.

WATCH — Trump Wishes Wife Melania Happy Birthday While He’s Stuck “at a Courthouse for a Rigged Trial”:

“Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” a description of the book on her website reads.

“The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” it continues, previewing stories and pictures “never before shared with the public.”

The book is available for pre-order and runs for $40. The basic book contains 304 pages, including 48 pages of color photos, according to her website.

Purchasers can get a signed copy for $75, and a collector’s edition — which includes a signature, a digital collectable, and bonus photographs — for $150. Delivery is set for 12-16 weeks, which times out to October or November. The presidential election is on Tuesday, November 5.

“May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me,” Melania Trump wrote, sharing her book on social media:

May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me. https://t.co/oyRdt2Ncfn pic.twitter.com/OuwcFGxS9o — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) July 25, 2024

While Melania Trump has remained relatively out of the spotlight after leaving the White House, she showed up to the Republican National Convention last week in a red Dior suit, supporting her husband who delivered an impassioned address as he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president.

Melania Trump is at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/I06AV6VG5U — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2024

Melania Trump arrives at the RNC Convention in style to sit with her family and hear former President Trump address the delegates. pic.twitter.com/WJybjpWWQQ — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 19, 2024

Their appearance came less than a week after an assassination attempt on Trump, which prompted her to release a touching statement.

WATCH — Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Assassination Attempt:

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said at the time. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

She ultimately called for unity, saying, “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine.”