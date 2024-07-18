Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Attends RNC in Red Dior Suit

First Lady Melania Trump attended the Republican National Convention (RNC) in a custom red Christian Dior suit, styled by French designer Hervé Pierre.

Melania Trump attended the final night of the RNC to watch her husband, former President Donald Trump, accept the Republican Party nomination for president.

For the evening, Mrs. Trump wore a custom red Christian Dior suit. The blazer was previously donned by Mrs. Trump in Paris, France in 2017 when she met with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron in her official capacity as first lady.

Mrs. Trump’s matching red skirt was also likely custom-made by Dior though tailored to be much slimmer than the skirt she wore in Paris years ago.

