Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) has reportedly refused a debate offer with her Republican challenger Sam Brown.

According to the Daily Indy, the outlet offered Rosen an invitation to debate Brown at their annual conference, IndyFest, this year just like they did with the gubernatorial debate in 2022. While Brown accepted the invitation, Rosen began setting conditions. Per the report:

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen’s team, after initially saying the senator would be open to a date in mid-October, then began to present demands. She would not do a debate unless it was televised live — we cannot promise that, although it will be televised on that same day or soon afterwards, as the gubernatorial debate was. They also insisted on no live audience — I, too, do not like live audiences at debates, but this is a conference and, as in 2022, I would admonish the audience against clapping or other outbursts. (There were none in 2022.) The Rosen team then added a demand that it be televised in two languages, which I could not guarantee. Rosen’s team told me that a list of full conditions would be forthcoming. This is not my first experience with this kind of thing, and, unlike other folks in the media, I have always refused to negotiate debate terms with campaigns beyond some basics — podium or no podium, for instance. I also have a pretty good sense of when campaigns already have decided they don’t want to partner on a debate.

The Rosen team never provided her list of demands in writing and eventually said after a follow-up email, “After reviewing invitations and details from different potential hosts, we’ve decided to go in a different direction.”

Brown received an enthusiastic endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who called him a “FEARLESS AMERICAN PATRIOT, a Purple Heart Recipient, who has proven he has the ‘PURE GRIT’ and COURAGE to take on our Enemies, both Foreign and Domestic.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.