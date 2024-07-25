Watch: YAF Chairwoman Jasmyn Jordan Reveals How Radical Activism Turns College Students Away from the Left

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) National Chairwoman Jasmyn Jordan told Breitbart News that non-conservative students have begun disassociating with the political left due to how extreme they have gotten in recent years on college campuses.

Jordan told Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris that “even if someone is more left-leaning,” he/she has still found himself/herself siding with conservatives on certain issues in the wake of the left adopting increasingly bizarre stances in recent years.

“Some people who are on the left or in the middle don’t believe that men belong in women’s sports, even if they still do support, like, different parts of the LGBTQ community,” Jordan said while speaking to Morris at YAF’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Jordan added, “It was really pivotal bringing Chloe Cole’s story about detransitioning [to campus] because, personally, I hadn’t heard about detransitioning until watching What is A Woman from Matt Walsh, and I was just so shocked.”

“It’s amazing that they’re able to come from that and still have light in their life and shows that it is possible to not just constantly be absorbed in that, just, very damaging ideology.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cole, an adult woman who is detransitioning after attempting to transition to a man as a minor, has been outspoken about the issue and filed a lawsuit in 2023 against Kaiser Hospitals and other medical institutions, alleging “medical negligence.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jordan told Morris that the left makes “too much of a fool of themselves” on campuses, causing people in the middle to decide that “they’re too crazy; I do want to hear what this [conservative] speaker has to say.”

“Continuing to be, like, bold and unwavering in our beliefs has really showed, also, the students what we’re all about,” she added. “I think it’s really awesome to be able to stand as an example of what conservative leadership looks like and how welcoming and accepting we are despite the left trying to say that we are not that way.”

