A majority of registered voters believe former President Donald Trump “will bring about the right kind of change” for the nation, a Thursday New York Times/Siena College poll found.

Trump is campaigning on restoring the economy, boosting American jobs, securing the southern border, and preventing World War III.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said in Milwaukee during his RNC acceptance speech.

Only 47 percent of registered voters said the same for Vice President Kamala Harris, whom voters also ranked as a far less “strong leader” than Trump.

Sixty percent of registered voters said Trump is a strong leader, compared to Harris’s only 46 percent.

Overall, the poll found Trump leading Harris by two points, a sign that Harris might be enjoying a “honeymoon” phase of her initial campaign for president.

The poll sampled 1,142 registered voters from July 22 to 24 with a 3.3-point margin of error.

Harris appears to be the de facto nominee for the Democrat party after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed her.

Fifty-four percent of registered voters believe there was a coverup of Biden’s health, a YouGov/the Times poll found this week. Of the 54 percent, 92 percent say Harris is “responsible,” at least somewhat, for covering it up.

Only 39 percent of registered independents say Harris is “qualified” to be president, an Economist/YouGov poll recently found.

Hill polling on Thursday Trump leads Harris in five swing states and is tied in Wisconsin, Emerson College Polling/thepolling on Thursday found

Arizona: Trump 49%, Harris 44%

Georgia: Trump 48%, Harris 46%

Michigan: Trump 46%, Harris 45%

Pennsylvania: Trump 48%, Harris 46%

Wisconsin: Trump 47%, Harris 47%

Brat Summer or not, I looked into whether Harris has unique appeal to young voters. She doesn't. She's doing much worse against Trump than Biden did in 2020. Moreover, young Democrats are NOT disproportionately more motivated to vote than other Democrats because of Biden's exit pic.twitter.com/WpH5Sf4vPE — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 24, 2024

