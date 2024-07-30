Kamala Harris Supported Eliminating Private Health Insurance

Vice President Kamala Harris went all-in for eliminating private health insurance in 2019, underscoring GovTrack’s now-deleted report of her record as the most far-left senator in that same year.

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked her as the most liberal senator in 2019, further left even than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). However, GovTrack rescinded that report in July, noting that its conclusion was drawn from a “single calendar year” of data, which is “not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators.”

“We need to have Medicare-for-all,” Harris said at a town hall, noting she would cut private insurers.

I feel “very strongly” about it, she added.

“We have to appreciate and understand that access to health care should not be thought of to be a privilege. It should be understood to be a right,” she said.

Harris co-sponsored Sanders’ “Medicare for All” legislation in 2019 to end private insurers. The bill would have led to the elimination of private health insurance, delays in care, and threats to the Medicare program, the Senate Budget Committee found:

There is no scenario in which Americans pay nothing and receive the same level of care they are receiving today. “Medicare for All” means higher taxes and disruption in care for the majority of Americans.

“Medicare for All” means higher taxes and disruption in care for the majority of Americans. The CBO [Congressional Budget Office] analysis is clear that cost savings are achieved ONLY IF provider reimbursement is cut or utilization is reduced.

A majority of Americans oppose “Medicare for All” after learning that it would eliminate private health insurance companies, a poll that the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted showed.

Harris “campaign officials” allegedly told the New York Times on Monday that she no longer supports “a single-payer health insurance program.”