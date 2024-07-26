Vice President Kamala Harris co-sponsored socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) “Medicare for All” legislation in 2019, underscoring her record as the most far-left senator that same year.

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked her as the most radical senator in 2019, further left than Sanders.

In 2019, Harris co-sponsored Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal, that would further turn the United States’ healthcare system into a more European-style scheme.

The bill would lead to the elimination of private health insurance, delays in care, and threats to the Medicare program, the Senate Budget Committee found:

There is no scenario in which Americans pay nothing and receive the same level of care they are receiving today. “Medicare for All” means higher taxes and disruption in care for the majority of Americans.

“Medicare for All” means higher taxes and disruption in care for the majority of Americans. The CBO analysis is clear that cost savings are achieved ONLY IF provider reimbursement is cut or utilization is reduced.

A majority of Americans oppose “Medicare for All,” a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed.