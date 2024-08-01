JD Vance at Border: We Effectively Have an Open Border Because of Kamala Harris

The United States effectively has an open border due to the disastrous policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, said during a visit to the southern border on Thursday.

Vance visited the southern border on Thursday and delivered remarks in Cochise County, Arizona, blasting the Biden-Harris administration for the devastating state of affairs on the border and the impact it is having on Americans nationwide.

“It’s hard to believe until you see it with your own eyes, just how bad the policies of the Kamala Harris administration have been when it comes to the southern border,” Vance began, noting that Biden and Harris began their administration by making promises to open the southern border, providing examples on what they did to make that happen.

“They stopped deportations on day one. They stopped construction of the border wall on day one. We see the border wall sitting here ready to be completed behind us, and that can’t happen because of Kamala Harris’s administration,” he said, blasting the administration for reinstating Catch and Release and halting Remain in Mexico.

“So all these asylum claimants who come to our border, they can now get released into our country, because they’re not forced to stay in Mexico while we adjudicate their asylum claims. And we have to remember that as terrible and idiotic as these policies were, they cause real human beings to suffer,” Vance continued.

Americans are witnessing the direct results of Biden and Harris’s policies, he continued.

“What President Trump and I promise to the American people is very simple. This is not rocket science. It is not hard to secure the southern border. You just have to reimplement some common sense policies,” Vance said.

“You’ve got to reimplement remain in Mexico. You’ve got to stop catch and release. You’ve got to force the asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their claims are being adjudicated, and you’ve got to finish this border wall and reimplement deportations,” he continued.

“If people can come into this country and they know they’re never going to be deported, you effectively have an open border. That’s what Kamala Harris promised. That’s what Kamala Harris did, and Donald Trump and I promised to do exactly the opposite,” he said, providing a strong contrast between the two vastly different visions for the security of the country.

Vance’s remarks follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) penning a strong letter to Harris, blasting her for her failures on the border and challenging her to take meaningful action.

“Jocelyn Nungaray would be alive today, and the San Antonio police officer, shot by an illegal immigrant last weekend, would be unharmed had Vice President Harris taken her job seriously,” Abbott wrote, challenging Harris to visit the border.

These developments come as the establishment media essentially attempts to erase Harris’s history as what several media outlets described as the “border czar,” despite the attempts at covering it up.

