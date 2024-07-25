NewsBusters: CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC Called Kamala Harris the ‘Border Czar’ 

The establishment media called Vice President Kamala Harris a “border czar” at least eight times since President Joe Biden charged Harris in March 2021 “to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

PolitiFact alleged Harris’s designation as the “border czar” was “mostly false” after she appeared to become the Democrats’ de facto presidential nominee, Breitbart News reported.

WATCH — Inslee: Harris Will Give Border Position ‘in Her Inaugural Address’:

In turn, Axios, which reported on April 14, 2021, that Harris was “appointed by Biden as border czar” to visit Mexico, Guatemala to address border crossings, said Wednesday it was a title she “never actually had,” and received a community note on X for the claim. Axios posted on X, “The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had.”

A video montage, produced by MRC NewsBusters, shows how media personalities from CNN, MSNBC, CBS News, and ABC News also called Harris the “border czar”:

The “border czar” controversy comes as GovTrack took down its page ranking Harris the “most liberal senator” in 2019, Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

This list has now been deleted, and when you attempt to go to the page, you find a “page not found” message. GovTrack describes itself as publishing “the status of federal legislation” and “information” on representatives or senators who have been elected to Congress, “including voting records, and original research on legislation.” “We’re one of the oldest government transparency websites in the world,” the website says.

Dear Govtrack … Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/ikcA3sW1e1 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 25, 2024

GovTrack ranked Harris more far-left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Here are 17 examples of Harris’s far-left record.

GovTrack's excuse for removing Kamala's page is insanely dishonest. He says "several years ago" they discontinued single-year report cards. The page on Kamala was taken down THIS week. The Web Archive shows it live this month. GovTrack is trying to help out the Dem Party. pic.twitter.com/EKqL0hh72i — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) July 25, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.