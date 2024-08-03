‘Americans Be Damned’ — Heritage Economist: Most of Biden-Harris Economy Job Growth Going to Foreign Workers, Including Illegal Aliens

Heritage Foundation economist EJ Antoni told Breitbart News Saturday most of the job growth under the Biden-Harris regime went to “foreign-born workers.”

Antoni spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the the unemployment rate jumped to 4.3 percent and employers added 114,000 workers to their payrolls in July, a significant miss from economists’ 180,000 expected jobs estimate.

Antoni has compiled some data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) about the dismal state of the economy under the Biden-Harris administration, including that most of the recent job growth has gone to foreign-born workers, which includes illegal aliens.

He explained to Breitbart News Saturday, “We’ve lost 1.2 million jobs among native born Americans. So, all of the job gains, 1.3 million, have gone to foreign-born workers. In fact today, this is astonishing, but there are fewer native born Americans working now than before five years, before the pandemic.”

Antoni continued, “What that essentially means is that the job growth is going to foreign-born workers.”

Employment of native-born Americans is not only millions below its pre-pandemic trend, but is 208k below its pre-pandemic level, while foreign-born employment has risen 3.9 million over the last 5 years and back on its pre-pandemic trend; Americans have been left behind… pic.twitter.com/d6NGZjvSmE — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

He added that the “American labor market into a kind of temp agency for foreigners and Americans be damned.”

Antoni also noted that much of the “net job gains over the last year have been part-time employment.”

The dramatic shift from full-time to part-time jobs has noticeably dragged down the average workweek; in Jul, the number of people employed part-time for economic reasons rose 346k from Jun: pic.twitter.com/LbPtqtzzp5 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

Antoni also said that more than half of the jobs added within the last year were either government jobs or paid for by taxpayer dollars.

He explained, “The problem here is that for every single job that is paid for by taxpayer dollars you need more taxpayers to pay into the system, pay taxes in other words, to get enough money in order to fund that private sector jobs.”

More than half the jobs added in the last year were either in gov't or paid for by tax dollars, like when the gov't gives a grant to a hospital, which then uses that money to hire a nurse – it's essentially an indirect hire by gov't: pic.twitter.com/Pstmk23xF7 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

Antoni also noted that the the unemployment is “artificially low,” as there are millions of workers that are no longer included in the unemployment tallies because they have not been looking for work since the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that if one were to include the millions of workers that are no longer looking for work since the pandemic, the “unemployment rate is somewhere between 6.9 and 8.2 percent.”

The employment level is actually flat over the last year, despite the continued rise in the number of nonfarm payrolls; we're now about 7.3 million below the pre-pandemic trend, and getting worse each month: pic.twitter.com/ok82LdE6js — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

He added that rate would be “well into recession territory.”

