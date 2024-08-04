Harris Campaign Uses Photo of Young Doug Emhoff to Sell Merchandise

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign launched a line of products based on a photo of her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, at the age of 20.

Emhoff announced in a post on X on Thursday that the Harris campaign had used a photo of Emhoff with thick dark brown hair, wearing a blue shirt with the words, “Laguna Beach” written in white. This comes after Emhoff shared the photo of himself at the age of 20-years-old on April 16, 2020.

“Kamala’s campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff wrote in his post where he shared a link to the merchandise on the Harris campaign store.

Kamala's campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it: https://t.co/t57XrbiNsv — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 1, 2024

Among the items featuring Emhoff’s face are a two-pack Throwback Doug Sticker for $6, a Throwback Doug Tank for $32, a Throwback Doug Tee for $32, and a Throwback Doug Mug for $20.

In response to Emhoff’s throwback photo, several people took to social media to compare Emhoff’s looks to those of celebrities such as Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“I need Gen z to see this picture of Kamala’s husband in the 80s and make him TikTok’s white boy of the month,” one person wrote in a post.

i need Gen z to see this picture of Kamala’s husband in the 80s and make him TikTok’s white boy of the month @SecondGentleman pic.twitter.com/qYeFS8kplX — Peanut Butter Pretzels (@onedankmom) July 24, 2024

“He look like seth rogen’s younger brother,” one person said.

“Thought this was Joseph Gordon-Levitt for a sec,” another user wrote.

Thought this was Joseph Gordon Levitt for a sec. https://t.co/pJCpPsJe70 — Steph, Bonds Dog Agent 🍌🐝 (@stephnav) July 24, 2024

“He could be in a teen slasher movie,” another user wrote.

He could be in a teen slasher movie https://t.co/ktbrCfqcyQ — Alexandro (@KidAndTheCity) July 24, 2024

The Daily Mail released a report Saturday claiming that Emhoff had cheated on his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, with their nanny, Najen Naylor, 47, and had gotten her pregnant.

Several friends with alleged knowledge of the affair and pregnancy reportedly confirmed the details to the outlet, adding that Naylor did not keep the child. The friends did not reveal additional details.

At the time, Naylor had been working as a teacher at the Willows Community School in Culver City, California, and as a nanny for the couple’s children.

WATCH — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Compares “Hate” at School Board Meetings to the Holocaust:

SXSW / YouTube

Upon being approached by the outlet, Naylor reportedly stated that she was “kind of freaked out right now.”

Emhoff later acknowledged the affair in a statement to CNN, noting that the couple had gone “through some tough times on account” of his actions.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” Emhoff said. “I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

In his statement, Emhoff did not acknowledge claims that he allegedly got Naylor pregnant.