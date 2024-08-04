Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Texas Girl

An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in March in Taylor County, Texas.

Roberto Javier Toruno-Cruz, an adult illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with child sexual assault offenses.

According to Taylor County officials, the mother of the 14-year-old girl had found videos on her daughter’s phone allegedly depicting Toruno-Cruz sexually assaulting the girl, prompting her to go to police with the footage.

WATCH — Trump: Illegals Biden Has Let into America Are Living in Luxury Hotels While Citizens Struggle:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Police then identified Toruno-Cruz as the suspect in the phone videos and interviewed the girl. According to the girl, she met Toruno-Cruz at a party earlier in the year and had sex with him while he filmed the assault. The girl also suggested that Toruno-Cruz assaulted her on several occasions.

Toruno-Cruz was subsequently arrested and booked into the Taylor County jail. He is being held on child sexual assault charges and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.