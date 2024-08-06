Biden-Harris DHS Freed Colombian Gang Leader Wanted for Murder into U.S.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an illegal alien gang leader, wanted for murder in his home country, into the United States after he crossed the southern border.

The 29-year-old gang leader from Colombia first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in September 2023 near San Ysidro, California.

After Border Patrol agents served him with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge, the gang leader was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Colombian authorities have verified that he is a leader of the Colombia-based Las Colinas gang.

Two days after he was first encountered by Border Patrol agents, the gang leader was released into the United States interior from ICE custody on an order of release on recognizance. He is wanted in his native Colombia for murder, aggravated theft, and arms trafficking.

After residing in the United States for about 10 months, the gang leader was arrested on July 31 by ICE agents in College Park, Maryland. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation to Colombia.

He is among millions released into the United States interior by Biden and Harris’s DHS through the administration’s expansive Catch and Release network, carried out by the agency’s head, Alejandro Mayorkas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.