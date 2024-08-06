Doug Emhoff, the husband of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, released a video on Tuesday of him calling Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala’s running mate, pledging his support.

“Welcome to the team, Gwen. I’ve got your back,” Emhoff wrote in the caption on X as he released the video.

In the video, Emhoff assured Gwen that he will walk her through the process just like Jill Biden did for him in 2020.

“I remember getting this call four years ago, and I actually know what you’re going through right now, but the good news is, I’ve already been through it,” he said. “So just like Dr. Biden was there for me, who had been through it, I’m going to be there for you.”

Take a look:

Doug Emhoff fell under scrutiny this past weekend after news surfaced that he previously cheated on his ex-wife with the nanny and got her pregnant. She reportedly “did not keep the child.” As Breitbart News reported:

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, reportedly cheated on his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, with their nanny and got her pregnant, according to a recent report. A close friend of Najen Naylor, 47, who was a nanny for Emhoff and Kerstin’s children and taught at their private school, The Willows Community School, confirmed to the Daily Mail that Naylor had an affair and had been pregnant. The friend added that Naylor did not end up keeping the child. During this time, Naylor had worked at the Willows Community School located in Culver City, California, as a teaching assistant and teacher, as well as a nanny for the Emhoffs’ daughter, Ella. Tuition prices for the school, which has kindergarten through eighth grade, run from roughly $32,525 to $41,535, according to the website.

Emhoff told CNN that he “went through some tough times on account of my actions.”

“I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” he said.