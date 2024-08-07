Eleven of Tim Walz’s Most Far-Left Policies as Minnesota Governor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a far-left politician from a solidly blue state, pushed 11 policies into action as a governor with a Democrat legislature.

The policies indicate what ideas a potential Harris-Walz administration would prioritize if Democrats defeat former President Donald Trump in November.

The policies include:

Increasing taxes by adding a one percent surtax on net investment income above $1 million. Making about 81,000 illegal migrants eligible for driver’s licenses. Approving taxpayer funding for free college tuition for illegal migrants. Designing a 20-week taxpayer-paid family and medical leave program. Ordering that utilities generate 80 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030. Using taxpayer funds to subsidize a mandate requiring electric vehicle charging stations with newly constructed buildings. Stripping abortion laws, essentially allowing no limits and no age consideration for minors. Ordering that Minnesota be a “trans refuge.” Stripping election integrity laws by enacting automatic voter registration and a permanent absentee ballot option. Signing a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms. Failing to allegedly anticipate and react to riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.

Honorable mention:

Walz attempted to cover up President Joe Biden’s state of fitness for office in January.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X on Tuesday morning.

“As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his,” she claimed. “It’s great to have him on the team.”

The Trump campaign immediately ripped Harris’s pick as a “wannabe” West Coast Democrat with a “dangerously liberal” record.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign press secretary, said in a statement.