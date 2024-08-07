Eleven of Tim Walz’s Most Far-Left Policies as Minnesota Governor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a far-left politician from a solidly blue state, pushed 11 policies into action as a governor with a Democrat legislature.
The policies include:
- Increasing taxes by adding a one percent surtax on net investment income above $1 million.
- Making about 81,000 illegal migrants eligible for driver’s licenses.
- Approving taxpayer funding for free college tuition for illegal migrants.
- Designing a 20-week taxpayer-paid family and medical leave program.
- Ordering that utilities generate 80 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030.
- Using taxpayer funds to subsidize a mandate requiring electric vehicle charging stations with newly constructed buildings.
- Stripping abortion laws, essentially allowing no limits and no age consideration for minors.
- Ordering that Minnesota be a “trans refuge.”
- Stripping election integrity laws by enacting automatic voter registration and a permanent absentee ballot option.
- Signing a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms.
- Failing to allegedly anticipate and react to riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
Honorable mention:
- Walz attempted to cover up President Joe Biden’s state of fitness for office in January.
“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X on Tuesday morning.
“As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his,” she claimed. “It’s great to have him on the team.”
I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.
As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his.
It’s great to have him on the team.
Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024
The Trump campaign immediately ripped Harris’s pick as a “wannabe” West Coast Democrat with a “dangerously liberal” record.
“It’s no surprise that San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign press secretary, said in a statement.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
