Runway Standoff: JD Vance Approaches Kamala Harris at Wisconsin Airport

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH), unlike establishment media reporters, is unafraid to question Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris about her radical record and coup-turned-campaign.

Vance approached Air Force Two, which Harris was onboard, during a tense standoff on Tuesday in which the current and perhaps future vice president occupied the same Wisconsin runway.

Vance just got off of his plane and is walking over to Air Force Two, which touched down just a few minutes ago at the same airport here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FEVEVhuowW — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) August 7, 2024

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance said, Semafor reported.

Vance did not speak to Harris but said he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.”

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance tells us. He didn’t speak to Harris, but added that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.” https://t.co/g8ZoqYRt9i — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 7, 2024

It is not immediately clear if Harris remained on her jet or exited and escaped Vance.

Vance tweeted after the standoff, “I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I’d come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it.”

I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I’d come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it. https://t.co/OPEh0UKBDc — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

Harris has not held a press conference or answered questions from reporters since Democrat powerbrokers tossed aside President Joe Biden — her boss — and she overtook the top slot on the Democrat ticket.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Vance continue to crisscross the country holding rallies and regularly interviewing and interacting with the press.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.