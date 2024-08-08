Exclusive — RNC Chair Michael Whatley: Tim Walz Is a ‘Radical’s Radical’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, is a “radical’s radical,” Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley said it is “not surprising” that Harris chose “another dangerous radical” to run alongside her.

“And you can look at the tactics of wanting to, you know, go with a candidate that is not going to outshine her, and it’s certainly her ideological soulmate, but it is remarkable that they would pick a guy who was a West Coast wannabe and is doubling down on every single issue that she is championing right now in this election cycle,” he observed, as he discussed with host Mike Slater Walz’s embrace of California policies in his state.

Whatley said he believes the number one thing that needs to be “burned literally into every American’s mind is Minnesota rioting and Minnesota burning to the ground for four days while he refused to call in the National Guard, despite the fact that President Trump called him and offered to send the National Guard immediately after he called for it,” Whatley said.

“The fact that his wife brags about opening the window so she can enjoy the smell of Minnesota burning and that his daughter was out there protesting with them. And he was defending the rioters and saying that it was based on a lack of inclusion and equity in Minnesota. The fact that that city burned like it did, that he sat aside and refused to call in the National Guard to quell those riots, the fact that he says Minnesota is going to be a sanctuary state — the first one in the country — that he would invest in a ladder company to help people climb over the wall, that he’s giving illegal immigrants health care, free college education, and you know, is doing everything he can to try and bring that border up to Minnesota, places every Minnesotan at risk,” he said, describing Walz as “truly dangerous.”

“So this is a guy who is truly dangerous. It’s not just a loopy kind of socialist. This is a full-tilt danger not just to Minnesota, but to the entire country,” he continued, emphasizing the importance of explaining to everyone that, “This is a true radical’s radical.”

“There’s a reason that Kamala Harris picked him, because he’s an ideological soulmate for everything that she is trying to get done,” he said, blasting Walz for trying to turn Minnesota into California.

“Their entire ticket is dominated by coastal elites that want to turn America into San Francisco. And if you don’t take these candidates seriously in terms of what they want, you’re going to get it and I think that, you know, for all of America, really, the southern border, and our economy and our standing in the world are literally right now on the edge,” he said, laying out the fact that Harris “wants to take America to a place where we have no southern border.”

“Tim Walz is celebrating bringing them (illegal aliens) up to Minnesota. The fact that her inflationary spending, along with Joe Biden, is matched in Minnesota by Tim Walz and the budgets that he has proposed to increase tax and spending in Minnesota every single year that he has been governor,” he said.

“The fact that they are celebrating right now and defending Hamas, defending Palestine, not standing by Israel the way that America needs to stand by our allies. It’s truly horrifying on the world stage to think about where America would go. I think Jimmy Carter right now is relieved that Joe Biden has lifted the mantle of worst president ever from him. Kamala Harris would take that mantle over in five minutes once she gets in the office,” he predicted.

