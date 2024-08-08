Former President Donald Trump on Thursday mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’s apparent strategy of avoiding unscripted interviews as the Democrat nominee.

Harris has not given one interview or press conference since she joined the presidential race 18 days ago and may continue to avoid the press until Labor Day, 25 days away, a longtime Harris ally told Politico’s West Wing Playbook on Wednesday.

“Excuse me, what are we doing right now? Trump questioned during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “She’s not doing any news conference.”

“You know why she’s not doing it? Because she can’t do a news conference,” Trump said. “She doesn’t know how to do a news conference. She’s not smart enough to do a news conference.”

“I’m sorry,” Trump continued. “We need smart people to lead this country because our country has never been in this danger before, both economically and from an outside from an outside perspective.”

