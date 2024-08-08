Trump: Kamala Has Been ‘Very, Very Bad to Israel’ and ‘to Jewish People’

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, that Vice President Kamala Harris had been “very, very bad to Israel and she has been very bad to Jewish people.”

Trump was responding to a question in the wake of Harris suggesting that she would be open to a conversation with anti-Israel activists about an arms embargo on Israel, in exchange for the support of “uncommitted” Michigan voters. (Harris’s campaign later tried to walk back that statement, stating that she is open to engaging anti-Israel voters but will still back Israel.)

Harris also declined to name Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, as her running mate, despite the fact that he leads a swing state. There was an antisemitic campaign by anti-Israel activists within the party against him.

Trump said:

That Kamala is in favor of not giving Israel weapons? Yeah. That’s what I hear. Look, she has been very, very bad to Israel, and she has been very bad to Jewish people. And I say it: if anybody I know is Jewish, and they would vote for Kamala over me, they should have their head examined. If you think about it, I gave [Israel] Golan Heights, I gave them [sic] the capital of Israel, Jerusalem; I even built [sic] the embassy. I gave them no Iran deal. The problem was, they didn’t do anything with it. Iran was broke, we could have made a deal so easily. I would have had a deal done within one week after the election. With Iran. Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple. We would have gotten along with Iran. I was looking forward to it. I was fine with Iran. You know, we hit them a couple of times, pretty hard, but we would have been fine with Iran. But I got them — I terminated that deal. I got them the Abraham Accords. Everyone said that’s impossible. I got them the Abraham Accords. She’s been very, very bad to Israel, and she’s been very bad and disrespectful to Jewish people. And any Jewish person that votes for Kamala and her friend, her new friend, who — I don’t know if she knew him before, but I don’t think he is too good — but anybody that votes for them, if you’re Jewish, or if you love Israel, you have to have your head examined.

Harris has refused to grant interviews or hold a press conference in 18 days since launching her campaign.

Trump has also said that the October 7 terror attack by Hamas would never have happened on his watch.

There were four years of quiet under Trump, during which Hamas did not launch any successful large-scale attacks on Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.