Kamala Harris ‘Open’ to Discussing Arms Embargo on Israel in Exchange for Michigan ‘Uncommitted’ Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris indicated Wednesday that she would be open to discussing an arms embargo against Israel in exchange for the support of the so-called “uncommitted” movement of Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan.

The New York Times reported:

Before her rally in Detroit, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with the co-founders of the Uncommitted National Movement, which mobilized tens of thousands of voters in Michigan to withhold their votes from President Biden in the primary earlier this year over his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed said they were in the welcoming line for Harris and Governor Walz, and communicated to Harris that they wanted to support her but that voters wanted her to consider an arms embargo to immediately stop the carnage in the besieged enclave. Harris listened to stories of people in Michigan who have had dozens of family members killed in Gaza. The leaders asked to meet with her about the embargo request, and she indicated she was open to it, and introduced the two leaders to her staff.

Later, Harris was heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters during her speech.

The protesters, some wearing Muslim hijabs, chanted: “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.”

Harris responded twice — first by trying to appease the hecklers, saying their voices were welcome in “democracy”; then by scolding them, telling them they were going to help Trump win.

Harris had attempted to keep the anti-Israel — and antisemitic — wing of her party on board by declining to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate, choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) instead.

Not only is Shapiro Jewish, but he also had a history of past strident pro-Israel commentary — which he belatedly tried to disavow.

Walz, on the other hand, while supportive of Israel, has also backed anti-Israel and antisemitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

In 2019, according to the Washington Free Beacon, he also attended a conference organized by the radical Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) with the antisemitic founder of Students for Justice in Palestine:

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz spoke at an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in 2019, where he rubbed shoulders with an anti-Semitic scholar behind much of the Hamas propaganda on college campuses in the wake of Oct. 7, according to photos from the event. … Photos of the conference show Walz posed with Hatem Bazian, an anti-Semitic scholar who has for years defended anti-Israel terrorist activity. Bazian is the founder of Students for Justice in Palestine, the group behind many of the pro-Hamas and anti-Semitic rallies across college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. The group’s George Washington University chapter projected the slogan “Glory to Our Martyrs” days after the attack. Bazian also founded Students for Justice in Palestine’s parent group American Muslims for Palestine, an influential anti-Israel organization under investigation in Virginia for allegedly financing terrorist activity. … Federal prosecutors labeled CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator of Hamas in a 2008 terrorism finance case. In 2017, Bazian apologized for posting an anti-Semitic meme of a Jewish man with the caption “Mom look! I is chosen! I can now kill, rape, smuggle organs & steal the land of Palestinians Yay #Ashke-Nazi.”

As Breitbart News has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

While some anti-Israel members of the party pronounced themselves satisfied with the Walz pick, that was evidently not good enough for some activists, who believe Harris and Walz are still insufficiently anti-Israel for their liking.

The “uncommitted” movement evidently sees an opportunity to achieve an arms embargo against Israel — and Harris is entertaining the idea, with Michigan still a key swing state that could make the difference in November.

