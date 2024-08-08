WATCH: Kamala Harris Uses Exact Same Script, Again and Again

Vice President Kamala Harris is using the same speech over and over again on the campaign trail, adding fuel to criticism that she is unable to speak without a script prepared by her handlers.

The pattern was noticeable in Harris’s speech on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when she introduced Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Her introductory remarks on that occasion mirrored her remarks last month, when she first addressed campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Here is what she said (with audience interjections) in Philadelphia:

Now, many of you know, before I was elected Vice President or elected a United States Senator, I was an elected attorney general, and before that, elected district attorney. [Applause] And before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. [Applause] So in those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. [Applause] Predators who abused women. [Boos] Fraudsters who scammed consumers. [Boos] Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. [Boos] So hear me when I say — [applause] — I know Donald Trump’s type.

Here is what she said in Wilmington:

As many of you know, before I was elected as Vice President, before I was elected as United States Senator, I was the elected Attorney General as I’ve mentioned to California, and before that I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.

Here is what she said Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan:

As many of you know, before I was elected Vice President, before I was elected as a U.S. Senator, I was elected attorney general, and before that, elected district attorney, and before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. [Applause] In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Scammers who broke the rules for personal gain. [Boos] So hear me, Detroit, when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type!

And here is what she said Wednesday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin:

And many of you know, then, before I was elected vice president, before I was elected United States Senator, I was an elected attorney general and before that, an elected district attorney. And before that, and before that I was a courtroom prosecutor. So in those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds — predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, scammers who broke the rules for personal gain. So hear me, when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.

Politicians frequently have refrains that they use as part of their “stump speeches.” Former President Donald Trump closes his speeches with similar conclusions every time, leading up to the “make America great again” refrain.

The difference is that most of Trump’s speeches are ad libbed, and Kamala Harris will not stray from the script — nor will she hold press conferences, or sit down for interviews. She gives the impression of being entirely scripted.

